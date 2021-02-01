University Theatre to debut School of Dance's Young Choreographers' Showcase

University Theatre will debut its spring season with the School of Dance's Young Choreographers' Showcase this Thursday, Feb. 4.
The showcase will be split into two different programs to limit audience size according to COVID-19 regulations. The showcase will feature 19 students' original dance routines spanning multiple dance styles across both performances, according to a press release.
The performances will also be coupled with lighting designs created by several students from the Helmerich School of Drama.
Artistic director and assistant professor of dance Leslie Kraus organized the showcase. Kraus said last semester she planned a time for herself along with other faculty members to view the work of the performers and give insight on the audience interpretation.
“I’m very passionate about dance-making and giving young dance artists the opportunity to test out making dance,” Kraus said. “I feel like that’s a wonderful part of a dance major at a university. ... They showed us their work-in-progress and then we gave them feedback on what we were seeing in their work. When you’re in the creative process, you’re very close to it, sometimes it’s nice to get an outside perspective.”
Kraus was also in charge of making necessary changes to the production to ensure it was as safe as possible while still giving performers the opportunity to show their talents.
“It is a very safe thing ... we’re using all the same protocols as last semester,” Kraus said. “It seems to be a way that we can actually do some live performances right now.”
Performances of the first program will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 6, and performances of the second program will be held at 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and 3 p.m. Feb 7. Both programs will be held at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets for the event are limited, but the show will be available for rental through video-on-demand Feb. 12.
Advance tickets range from $10 to $25. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for students and $35 for adults. Tickets can be purchased on University Theatre’s website, at (405)-325-4101 or at the OU Fine Arts box office.
