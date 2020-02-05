Union Programming Board hosts free Oscar-nominated movie marathon due to campus closure

The Union Programming Board will host a free movie marathon on campus Feb. 5.
Enjoy your snow day today and get ready for the oscars with a movie marathon! pic.twitter.com/Aak7hcEAW2— Union Programming Board (@UPBou) February 5, 2020
Three Oscar-nominated films will be screened in Oklahoma Memorial Union in Meacham Auditorium from noon to 6 p.m. on account of the campus closure for inclement weather, according to an email.
The free marathon begins at noon with a screening of "The Lighthouse," followed by "Joker" at 3 p.m. and "Jojo Rabbit" at 6 p.m.
"Be sure to swing by the Union to watch any of these movies for free during your day off," stated Sehrish Shahabuddin, union programming coordinator, in the email.
"The Lighthouse" is nominated for Cinematography from the 92nd Academy Awards.
"Joker" is nominated for Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Joaquin Phoenix), Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music for Original Score, Sound Editing and Mixing, and Writing for an Adapted Screenplay.
"Jojo Rabbit" is nominated for Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Scarlett Johansson), Costume Design, Film Editing, Production Design and Writing for an Adapted Screenplay.
