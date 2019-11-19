You are the owner of this article.
Triple X Chicken on Campus Corner permanently closes

Triple X Chicken

The Triple X Chicken storefront Sept. 17.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Triple X Chicken on Campus Corner permanently closed Nov. 9.

The Norman Transcript reported on Nov. 19 the restaurant owners chose to close the restaurant because "the community didn’t seem to respond to the Triple X Chicken concept," said Nick Swinmurn, Triple X Chicken brand owner in the report. 

Ashton Lippel, a former Triple X Chicken employee, told The Daily he went to work on Nov. 8 and were told the following day, Nov. 9, would be the last day of employment and business operation. Nov. 9 was an OU game day and Lippel said the employees worked all day without a manager present.

"I couldn't tell you an exact reason why it closed, but I would assume it was because the only days we were busy was OU game day," Lippel said. 

In The Norman Transcript report, Swinmurn said the company hopes to open a new concept in spring 2020. 

Triple X Chicken first opened in Burlingame, California, and opened its second location in Norman on Asp Avenue this summer. 

The restaurant has not released a statement on social media about the closure, and the Norman location is still present on its website.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Culture editor

Abigail Hall is a journalism senior and culture editor at The Daily. She previously worked as the culture assistant editor, and arts & entertainment reporter.

