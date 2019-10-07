Trick or treat yourself to these fall festivities as Halloween creeps closer

Spooky season is finally here with eerie events all month.
From pumpkin patches to haunted trails, here’s a list of activities in and around Norman for the remainder of the season.
Pumpkin patches near Norman:
TG Farms
TG Farms is a full-service pumpkin patch during the fall in Newcastle, Oklahoma. The patch includes a corn and hay maze, pony rides and pig races from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
The pumpkin patch is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week at 1580 NW Oklahoma Highway 37.
Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch
Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch in Arcadia gives visitors a fall adventure when searching for the perfect pumpkin.
Available activities include a hay maze, pony rides, a petting zoo and concessions. General admission is $11, and visitors get a free pumpkin with admission while supplies last.
The pumpkin patch is open from 1 p.m. to dark on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to dark Friday through Sunday until Oct. 31 at 720 S. Henney Rd. in Arcadia.
Other pumpkin patches in the area are WINGS Fall Harvest Pumpkin Patch — open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays until Oct. 13. in Edmond, and Orr Family Farm — open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday until Nov. 9 in Oklahoma City.
Norman festivals and community events:
History Club Halloween Party
OU’s History Club will host the first Charity Halloween Party on Oct. 30. They hope it will become an annual event.
The community is invited to dress up in costumes from different time periods in conjunction with the event theme, "skating through the decades."
An ice cream sundae bar and other sweet treats will be provided. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and can be purchased online. All proceeds go to the Norman Citizens for Racial Justice organization to raise funds to start the Norman People’s History Museum, according to the event website.
The event is from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Star Skate, 2020 W. Lindsey St. in Norman.
Walking Ghost Tour
Norman author Jeff Provine will give his annual walking ghost tours through downtown Norman in October and November.
The tour includes stories about Norman landmarks such as Lake Thunderbird and costs $10 per person on arrival. The upcoming tours are at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at 200 S. Jones Ave. in Norman.
For more information, visit Provine's Facebook page.
Spike’s Spooktacular Fall Fest
Sam Noble Museum's annual fall fest is an opportunity dress up, earn prizes and explore the museum on Oct. 24.
The event is free and includes activities such as face painting, craft tables and a photo booth. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at 2401 Chautauqua Ave. Admission is free.
Downtown Norman Fall Fest
Norman’s seventh annual fall festival features fun spooky events such as trick-or-treating, inflatables, performances, dancing, food trucks and more. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes.
This event is free and will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 on Main Street's 100-300 blocks.
For Rocky Horror Fans:
Norman is celebrating with two Rocky Horror Picture Show events this October.
For trivia lovers, TOLY Park is hosting a spooky trivia night and screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show film on Oct. 18. Attendees are invited to dress up for the Rocky Horror costume contest.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at TOLY Park, 223 W. Main St.
For another Rocky Horror event, Sooner Theater will host its 16th annual screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live cast from the audience on Halloween.
The show is interactive and the audience is encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. Those who are in costume will have the opportunity to be part of the shadow cast and will be able to enter the pre-show costume contest.
Tickets for the show are $10 per person and can be purchased online until 5 p.m. the day of the event, at which point tickets can only be purchased at the box office.
The event begins at 10 p.m. Oct. 31 at Sooner Theater, 101 E. Main St.
Haunted adventures near Norman:
Newcastle Nightmare
Newcastle Nightmare is open every weekend in October for a haunting trip, featuring a haunted trail and graveyard and a dark maze, according to its website.
Admission is $10 and can be purchased online or by 7:30 p.m. the night of the event.
The attraction is open at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October at 900 N. Portland Ave. in Newcastle.
Twisted Mindz
This haunted attraction is open to the public until Nov. 2.
The attraction is $8 to enter and is cash only. Hours of operation are 8-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 2 at 6729 Main St. in Oklahoma City.
The Sanctuary
This attraction features a spooky trip inside a psychiatric institution for the Mouth of Madness.
The attraction is open 8-11 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 17-19, 24-26 and 31; and Nov. 1-2 at 7650 W. Reno Ave. in the OKC Outlets.
Tickets can be purchased online for $15 for general admission and $30 for a fast pass.
Other haunted attractions in Oklahoma City include Lost Lakes Haunted Forest, which opens 2019 dates soon; Fright Fest at Frontier City open until Oct. 31; and the Wicked Forest of Terror open until Nov. 2.
