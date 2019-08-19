You are the owner of this article.
5 tips to survive your freshman year: Advice from an OU senior

Students

Students from the class of 2023 laugh together before Interim OU President Joseph Harroz welcomes the class Aug. 18.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Freshman year of college can be one of the most exciting times for an 18-year-old. For the first time, you are on your own — but with great power comes great responsibility. 

To help you have a smooth transition into your college experience, here are some tips from a college senior to all college freshmen. Please learn from my mistakes!

1. Seriously, go to all of your classes

One of the dumbest things I ever did was miss two of my first classes freshman year. Not only did I miss important information, but the absences counted against me. Learn from my mistake and save those absences for when they count!

2. Don’t use all of your meal points at once

No matter what meal plan you have, you probably have meal points. While they can seem like a lot, make sure not to spend them all at once! You will thank yourself come finals week.

3. Start off on the right foot with your roommate

Unless you change your room assignment, your roommate will probably be sleeping next to you (or above you, depending on your room set up) for the next nine months, so try not to start any fights this early on. 

4. Don’t be afraid to make a change!

College is the perfect time for a fresh start. Even if you came to college with people you know from high school, you can still reinvent yourself! Change your major, join a new club, make new friends ... This is your chance to really discover who you are. Take chances and don’t limit yourself. You might surprise yourself with who you are by the end of freshman year.

5. We’ve all been there, don’t be afraid to ask for help

Everyone around you was once a freshman and understands the struggles of your first year at college. Utilize the people and resources around you like your RAs, Goddard Health Center, and the Gender and Equality Center. If you need help, all you have to do is reach out.

