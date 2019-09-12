You are the owner of this article.
Tickets go on sale Friday for The 1975 concert in Tulsa

the 1975

The 1975 will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa Nov. 29, 2019.

 via BOK Center

Ticket for The 1975 tour go on sale Friday, Sept. 13.

The British pop-rock band returns to Oklahoma for the first time since 2017 with its "Z104.5 The Edge's Black Friday" show in Tulsa on Nov. 29.

Pre-sale tickets are now available online only by entering a private pre-sale code. Public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.                                

One of the pre-sale codes is available through The Edge radio station with the code "EDGE," according to its Twitter page:

Other codes available are from the venue and a music production company, DCF, according to the ticket site.       

The 1975 will be joined by Catfish and the Bottlemen, Blue October, K. Flay and  Wilderado at the BOK Center. 

Tickets range from $42 to $72. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. in Tulsa.

