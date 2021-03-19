The Laughing Tomato expands menu for spring semester following cutbacks due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Laughing Tomato has expanded its menu for the spring semester after having to make changes due to the pandemic in the fall.
The updated menu includes additions to the flatbread, wrap and salad offerings, said Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications in Housing and Food Services at OU. A fully updated menu can be found on the Housing and Food Service’s website.
In the fall, due to the pandemic, OU Food Services scaled back their menu options to comply with university guidelines, Buchanan said.
“The teams have adjusted and learned how to safely restore items to various menus across campus, including the Laughing Tomato, while maintaining quality customer service,” Buchanan said.
Housing and Food Services aims to add more variety to campus restaurants and meet the needs of guests with the menu expansion, Buchanan said.
The Laughing Tomato is located in the Oklahoma Memorial Union and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to OU’s Housing and Food Service’s website. Meal exchanges are only accepted between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and meal points are accepted during all hours of operation.
