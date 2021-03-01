You are the owner of this article.
The Depot brings back virtual arts, poetry, music with reboot of "Depot TV"

Depot TV logo

The logo for "Depot TV," a livestream that features local musicians and artists. 

 via The Depot's website

The Depot, a performing arts studio in downtown Norman, is releasing its reboot of “Depot TV” March 7. 

The Depot released “Depot TV” in March 2020 as a way to continue hosting concerts and artists through the COVID-19 pandemic. “Depot TV” is a livestream, mainly on Facebook, that focuses on performing arts from musicians to artists and poets, according to The Depot website.

Before the current reboot, “Depot TV” booked over 60 musicians, 20 artists and 10 poets, but events director Danielle Tipton said the new “Depot TV” will combine all those categories into a single show.

“We decided rather than have separate segments, we’re going to create a variety show that will include arts and poetry and music,” Tipton said.

The Depot decided to change “Depot TV” to benefit the audience at home. Streaming an hour-long concert in your home can feel long, Tipton said, so making it a variety show aims to bring different interests to a single TV-like weekly episode.

The new “Depot TV” will stream at 7 p.m., Sundays on Facebook Live and The Depot’s Youtube channel. Tipton said changing the date of the shows takes into consideration the two concert series' The Depot usually hosts, “Summer Breeze” and “Winter Wind.”

“[7 p.m. Sunday is] typically when we have our ‘Winter Winds’ and ‘Summer Breezes’ and that way ... once we’re allowed to meet in person again, we’ll just have a live event instead of an online event,” Tipton said.

The first musician to be featured in the new series will be Mike Hosty, a local one-man band. The Depot’s first interviewee will be Cody Giles, a local photographer who works for the Norman Transcript and the Norman Magazine. 

“We wanted to elevate the level to where we weren’t just streaming out of our living room, but where it actually feels more like a show,” Tipton said. 

The launch for the reboot of “Depot TV” will be Sunday night, March 7.

