You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU School of Computer Science partners with sorority to host free youth coding symposium

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Youth Symposium
Via Zeta Chi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Facebook

Two chapters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will host a free youth coding symposium with the OU school of computer science on March 14.

The event is for kids in sixth through 12th grade and will include three workshops to help kids plug into computer science and the community, said Jasmine DeHart, Ph.D. candidate in the school of computer science. DeHart is the lead organizer for the symposium from the alumni chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho.

The first workshop will be a hands-on robotics programming activity and the second will be about coding for community development and social service. The third workshop will center around online safety and privacy for teenagers and will be led by an investigator from the Oklahoma City Police Department, DeHart said.

DeHart said this is the first time the symposium will be in collaboration with the school of computer science.

The symposium will also award a prize to a winning submission for a development idea that aims to improve the lives of children, according to the symposium’s website.

“The goal of the coding competition is to promote the people who are coming to think about what ideas that can help benefit the community,” Dehart said.

Registration for the event and submissions for the competition is open for students until March 6 on the website.

The symposium is free and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14 at the Rawl Engineering Practice Facility and Devon Energy Hall.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments