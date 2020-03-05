OU School of Computer Science partners with sorority to host free youth coding symposium

Two chapters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will host a free youth coding symposium with the OU school of computer science on March 14.
The event is for kids in sixth through 12th grade and will include three workshops to help kids plug into computer science and the community, said Jasmine DeHart, Ph.D. candidate in the school of computer science. DeHart is the lead organizer for the symposium from the alumni chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho.
The first workshop will be a hands-on robotics programming activity and the second will be about coding for community development and social service. The third workshop will center around online safety and privacy for teenagers and will be led by an investigator from the Oklahoma City Police Department, DeHart said.
DeHart said this is the first time the symposium will be in collaboration with the school of computer science.
The symposium will also award a prize to a winning submission for a development idea that aims to improve the lives of children, according to the symposium’s website.
“The goal of the coding competition is to promote the people who are coming to think about what ideas that can help benefit the community,” Dehart said.
Registration for the event and submissions for the competition is open for students until March 6 on the website.
The symposium is free and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14 at the Rawl Engineering Practice Facility and Devon Energy Hall.
