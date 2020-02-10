You are the owner of this article.
OU History Club hosts 'Black Panther' movie night to celebrate Black History Month

Black Panther

A screenshot from the 2018 film "Black Panther." 

 Via IMDB.

OU’s History Club will host a showing of “Black Panther” on Feb. 11 to celebrate Black History Month.

The movie night will include a popcorn bar and other movie snacks, said Sarah Olzawski, senior academic counselor for the College of Arts and Sciences, in an email.

“Black Panther” is a 2018 superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe set in the fictional African country of Wakanda. It was the fifth highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time as of 2019, according to Time.

February has been officially designated as Black History Month in the U.S. since 1976. The theme for 2020 is “African Americans and the Vote,” according to History.

The OU History Club normally hosts one or two movie nights a semester, Olzawski said in the email.

The “Black Panther” movie night will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 in Ellison Hall Room 132. 

Molly Kruse is a journalism senior and assistant culture editor at the Daily. She previously worked as culture reporter, copyeditor and social media coordinator.

