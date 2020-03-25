You are the owner of this article.
OU campus retains electric scooters despite decreased population

  • Updated
Goddard

Scooters lined up in front of Goddard Health Center during the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU’s VeoRide scooters will remain available to riders on campus despite the decreased student population.

As long as OU permits the operation of the scooters, VeoRide will continue to supply scooters, said Andrew Miles, the southeast regional manager of VeoRide, in an email. He said VeoRide hopes to meet customer’s demands and to accommodate them despite a likely decrease in revenue.

“Veo views this current pandemic as temporary, and though no one ever plans for something like this, we have decided to push through,” Miles said.

Going forward, VeoRide has decided to continue expanding its operations in Norman and on OU’s campus as the company waits for things to return to normal. For now, the company encourages customers to continue using their scooters, Miles said.

“These scooters are a much less risky form of transportation than mass transit compared to confined buses or metro lines,” Miles said. "(And) although these scooters offer a reduced risk of contamination, we are nonetheless increasing our disinfectant operations on every vehicle ridden every day.”

