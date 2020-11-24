Tan France to attend OU's Campus Activities Council Zoom discussion on LGBTQ+ rights, fashion

OU’s Campus Activities Council will host a discussion on fashion and LGBTQ+ rights with designer and Emmy Award-winning TV personality Tan France on Dec. 2 via Zoom.
France is a British-Pakistani-American fashion designer who gained fame as the fashion expert on Netflix’s reboot of "Queer Eye" — a lifestyle makeover show featuring a team of five gay professionals. His other accomplishments range from writing books — including his memoir “Naturally Tan” — to co-hosting a fashion competition called “Next in Fashion.”
Sophie Guess, a finance and art history junior and the CAC’s Speaker’s Bureau executive chair, said she encourages people to submit any questions they have for France through the CAC's Engage form by noon on Nov. 25. She said all topics are welcome, but she hopes to focus on fashion and the LGBTQ+ community.
“(France) has done a lot in the world of fashion. … (He) is really public about LGBTQ+ rights and also grew up as a Pakistani in England,” Guess said. “He’s a really interesting guy all around … (and) I’m excited to see what he has to say.”
Students can also enter a drawing for a virtual meet-and-greet with France after the event by reposting a graphic on the CAC’s Instagram and tagging the CAC with #ConvoWithTanFrance. There is a maximum of three entries per person by individually reposting the graphic to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Guess said the best questions come from people outside of the bureau who are interested in hearing more about France’s life and perspective. She said she is excited to hear about his experiences, the multiple cultures he represents and his successes.
“I think he’s a really important person to bring right now … given this tough semester and year we have had,” Guess said. “He’s got an interesting story, he has been super successful and he seems like an incredible person. I cannot wait to speak with him.”
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 on Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.