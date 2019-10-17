You are the owner of this article.
Student a cappella group Crimson Chords to perform first concert of semester

crimson chords flyer

The Crimson Chords’ midsemester concert will feature covers of songs in a variety of genres, ranging from top 40 songs to older pieces.

 via Facebook page for Crimson Chords

OU’s 23-member a cappella group, Crimson Chords, will perform a collection of student-arranged pieces in their first midsemester concert today. 

The Crimson Chords’ midsemester concert will feature covers of songs in a variety of genres, ranging from top 40 songs like “Cake by The Ocean” by DNCE to older pieces like “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves. There will be something for everyone, according to Crimson Chords’ director Kadine Pierre. 

“We have been practicing for two hours every Tuesday and Thursday since the third week of school,” Pierre said. “We are so excited to have the community and school’s support and cannot wait to show everyone what we have been practicing for so long.” 

Along with countless hours of practice, members of the Crimson Chords were also tasked with arranging music for the songs their group covers. Students are heavily involved in all aspects of their performances, according to Pierre. 

“Before the school year started, students were submitting song arrangements,” Pierre said. “It’s cool to me that there are no professors or teachers (who) are making us do this — we are all choosing to come together and do this.”

Whether they are music majors or just students who enjoy singing, the passion that members of Crimson Chords have for this group is undeniable, Pierre said. To them, the group is all about showcasing the power of music. 

“It doesn't matter if you're a music major or not, we all just come together for this one thing: to create music together,” Pierre said. “Our mission and purpose is basically just to spread the love of music to everyone.” 

The concert is free and will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Associate’s Room in the Union, according to the Crimson Chord’s Facebook page.

