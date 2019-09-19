5 spontaneous date night options for college students

While Norman may be the home of great football in Oklahoma, it is not necessarily known for abundant date night options. Instead of heading to Sonic for a date, check out some other options and explore some of the hidden gems surrounding OU.
Sooner Bowling Center - There’s nothing wrong with a classic date night! Spend the night being extra competitive with your significant other and hit the arcade after you win a round of bowling.
Second Friday Art Walk - Spend the evening exploring Norman and all of the artists who live here! Pro tip: come on an empty stomach, there are several great food trucks to grab dinner.
Library Bar and Grill - This is the perfect place if you are looking for a more intimate spot to have dinner or just a drink. The cozy bar is a great place to get to know someone new or reignite a spark!
Moore Warren Movie Theatre - This date location is just outside of Norman, but the extra 5 minute drive has some major payoffs. The theatre is an upscale classic, featuring multiple different screening experiences. Whether you are after an IMAX experience, reclining chairs, 21+ screening room with a bar or a classic and more low key viewing experience, there is an option for you.
Pinot’s Palette - Test your artistic abilities with an alcoholic beverage in hand! Spend the evening learning to paint with an instructor. Each night is a different piece of art you can create - regardless of your skill level!
