5 spontaneous date night options for college students

The Library Bar and Grill

Co-owners of The Library Bar and Grill John Howell and Lisa and Jack Hooper speak to a reporter inside the restaurant Oct. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

While Norman may be the home of great football in Oklahoma, it is not necessarily known for abundant date night options. Instead of heading to Sonic for a date, check out some other options and explore some of the hidden gems surrounding OU.

  1. Sooner Bowling Center - There’s nothing wrong with a classic date night! Spend the night being extra competitive with your significant other and hit the arcade after you win a round of bowling.

  2. Second Friday Art Walk - Spend the evening exploring Norman and all of the artists who live here! Pro tip: come on an empty stomach, there are several great food trucks to grab dinner.

  3. Library Bar and Grill - This is the perfect place if you are looking for a more intimate spot to have dinner or just a drink. The cozy bar is a great place to get to know someone new or reignite a spark! 

  4. Moore Warren Movie Theatre - This date location is just outside of Norman, but the extra 5 minute drive has some major payoffs. The theatre is an upscale classic, featuring multiple different screening experiences. Whether you are after an IMAX experience, reclining chairs, 21+ screening room with a bar or a classic and more low key viewing experience, there is an option for you.

  5. Pinot’s Palette - Test your artistic abilities with an alcoholic beverage in hand! Spend the evening learning to paint with an instructor. Each night is a different piece of art you can create - regardless of your skill level! 

