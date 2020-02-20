You are the owner of this article.
Shipley Do-Nuts opens Norman location on Main Street

Shipley Do-Nuts

Houston-based donut shop Shipley Do-Nuts opens its first location in Norman at the former location of Verizon on Feb. 19 on West Main Street.

 via Shipley Do-Nuts Instagram

The long-awaited Norman Shipley Do-Nuts location opened on Feb. 19 on Main Street. 

The Texas-based donut company sells a variety of donuts and pastries, including glazed, chocolate and cake donuts, and cinnamon rolls, according to the website

The store’s opening was announced in an Instagram post in October 2019 and was expected to open late 2019 to early 2020.

Members of the Norman community are already enjoying the new location.

Shipley Do-Nuts is located at 1805 W. Main St. 

Editor's note: The Daily reached out to Shipley Do-Nuts management Feb. 20 and did not receive a response before publication.

As of 3 p.m. Feb. 20 the Norman store has yet to be updated on the chain's website with hours of operation. This article will be updated as more information be comes available. 

