Shipley Do-Nuts opens Norman location on Main Street

The long-awaited Norman Shipley Do-Nuts location opened on Feb. 19 on Main Street.
Big day in Norman: Shipley's Do-Nuts has finally opened on West Main; 1805 W. Main St. to be specific so you can use your phone to direct you there. #EatNorman— VisitNorman (@VisitNorman) February 19, 2020
The Texas-based donut company sells a variety of donuts and pastries, including glazed, chocolate and cake donuts, and cinnamon rolls, according to the website.
The store’s opening was announced in an Instagram post in October 2019 and was expected to open late 2019 to early 2020.
Members of the Norman community are already enjoying the new location.
I repeat: Shipley Donuts is now open in Norman. #VisitNorman pic.twitter.com/E88PtJiOPy— Dennis Spielman (@DennisSpielman) February 19, 2020
When you get Shipley Donuts for breakfast in payroll. pic.twitter.com/DniMd8t1Hv— JessRossman (@RossmanJess) February 20, 2020
Shipley Do-Nuts is located at 1805 W. Main St.
Editor's note: The Daily reached out to Shipley Do-Nuts management Feb. 20 and did not receive a response before publication.
As of 3 p.m. Feb. 20 the Norman store has yet to be updated on the chain's website with hours of operation. This article will be updated as more information be comes available.
