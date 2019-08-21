Scissortail Park's grand opening lineup adds performances from OKC Philharmonic, Billy Jones Band, Markus James

Although they are the most anticipated, Kings of Leon will not be the only ones playing the newly created Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City during its opening weekend.
Joining the park's inaugural lineup are the Billy Jones Band, Markus James and the Wassonrai, and the OKC Philharmonic. The grand opening weekend celebration will take place Sept. 27–29.
The Billy Jones Band, a Southern variety show band inspired by artists like Big Joe Turner and B.B. King, will perform 7:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Band leader Billy Jones said his band’s repertoire encompasses a number of musical styles, according to a press release.
At 9:30 p.m. following the Billy Jones Band’s performance will be Markus James and the Wassonrai, an upbeat “desert blues” band, according to the release.
Desert blues is a genre practiced by nomadic groups of the Sahara and is considered the root of the American blues genre. The vocals alternate between singing and rapping in English, Sonrai and Bambara, as well as North Mississippi-style trance riffs, according to the release.
James’ most recent album, “Snakeskin Violin,” is available on Amazon music. Billboard Magazine has reviewed the album's songs as “extremely distinctive pieces, driven by a seductive rhythmic circularity that’s a keystone of Malian traditional tunes and Delta blues.”
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will close out the weekend with an evening performance on Sunday, Sept. 29. Park organizers will soon announce more information about this performance and other events occurring opening weekend, according to the release.
Both the Billy Jones Band and Markus James and the Wassonrai will perform on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage, located near the corner of Oklahoma City Boulevard and Robinson Avenue. All concerts are free and open to the public.
Scissortail Park was designed as a place for play, culture and inspiration and will cover 70 acres, featuring a playground, an enclosed dog park, an outdoor roller rink, interactive fountains, ornamental gardens and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.