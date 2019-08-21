You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Scissortail Park's grand opening lineup adds performances from OKC Philharmonic, Billy Jones Band, Markus James

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Markus James and the Wassonrai

Scissortail Park opens the weekend of Sept. 27–29 with a musical lineup from Kings of Leon, the Billy Jones Band, Markus James and the Wassonrai, and the OKC Philharmonic.

 via Scissortail Park press

Although they are the most anticipated, Kings of Leon will not be the only ones playing the newly created Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City during its opening weekend.

Joining the park's inaugural lineup are the Billy Jones Band, Markus James and the Wassonrai, and the OKC Philharmonic. The grand opening weekend celebration will take place Sept. 27–29. 

The Billy Jones Band, a Southern variety show band inspired by artists like Big Joe Turner and B.B. King, will perform 7:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Band leader Billy Jones said his band’s repertoire encompasses a number of musical styles, according to a press release.

At 9:30 p.m. following the Billy Jones Band’s performance will be Markus James and the Wassonrai, an upbeat “desert blues” band, according to the release.

Desert blues is a genre practiced by nomadic groups of the Sahara and is considered the root of the American blues genre. The vocals alternate between singing and rapping in English, Sonrai and Bambara, as well as North Mississippi-style trance riffs, according to the release. 

James’ most recent album, “Snakeskin Violin,” is available on Amazon music. Billboard Magazine has reviewed the album's songs as “extremely distinctive pieces, driven by a seductive rhythmic circularity that’s a keystone of Malian traditional tunes and Delta blues.” 

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will close out the weekend with an evening performance on Sunday, Sept. 29. Park organizers will soon announce more information about this performance and other events occurring opening weekend, according to the release.

Both the Billy Jones Band and Markus James and the Wassonrai will perform on the Love’s Travel Stops Stage, located near the corner of Oklahoma City Boulevard and Robinson Avenue. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Scissortail Park was designed as a place for play, culture and inspiration and will cover 70 acres, featuring a playground, an enclosed dog park, an outdoor roller rink, interactive fountains, ornamental gardens and more.

Tags

Alma Cienski is a modern dance performance and public relations junior and a culture reporter for The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments