RuPaul's Drag Race 'Werq the World' tour to stop in Oklahoma City metro area

"Werq the World Tour 2019," featuring performers from RuPaul's Drag Race, will hit Midwest City at 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Rose State College's Hudiburg Chevrolet Center.

RuPaul's Drag Race will stop in Oklahoma City as part of a world tour, the Oklahoma Gazette reports. 

The Emmy Award-winning show will hit the road for "Werq the World Tour 2019," starting Sept. 11 in Kansas City, and will stop across the country and in Canada, Central and South America, New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the South China Sea, such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines, as well as Singapore. 

The tour will stop in Oklahoma City at Rose State College for a show at 8 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets are on sale now and range from $52 for general seating to $162 for VIP seating and a meet and greet with the queens before the show. 

The drag show will feature a "journey to save the universe with the help of intergalactic queens," according to the event's ticket page. 

The show will be led by Asia O'Hara, who came in fourth in season 10 of the competition, and Michelle Visage, a judge and producer for the show, with queens Aquaria, Detox, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Yvie Oddly. 

Plastique Tiara from the show's 11th season told the Oklahoma Gazette that the show will be a larger-than-life experience. 

“It’s a whole totally different feel because it’s a production where each girl, basically, we can do what we want,” Tiara said to the Oklahoma Gazette. “Each girl has their own little planet, and we have our own elements that we can play up to. Some of us are more theatrical. Some of us are more high-energy. ... I have got to say, this is the highest-production drag show I’ve ever been a part of, and I’m so excited.”

The show will begin at 8 p.m. at Rose State College's Hudiburg Chevrolet Center, located on 6000 S. Trosper Place in Midwest City.

