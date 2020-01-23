You are the owner of this article.
Rocklahoma announces 2020 lineup including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch for 14th annual rock music festival

Rocklahoma

Rocklahoma will be May 22–24 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

 via Rocklahoma.com

Rock music festival Rocklahoma announced its 2020 lineup on Jan. 22.

The 14th annual three-day camping and music festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, showcases both new and classic rock artists on three stages during Memorial Day weekend every year.

The lineup includes Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax and more, though the lineup is subject to change, according to a press release.

“We are excited to have Slipknot make their first festival appearance, surrounded by several returning fan favorites including Five Finger Death Punch, Staind and Papa Roach, plus a few that helped build the history of the event like Anthrax, Halestorm and Warrant,” said Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme, in the release.

Early bird passes and VIP passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24. Prices begin at $144 for general admission.

The festival will be May 22–24 at the “Catch The Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa.

