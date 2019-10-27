REI to hold November grand opening of OKC location, first in Oklahoma

National outdoor-gear co-op REI opens its first store in Oklahoma with a grand opening celebration Nov. 15-17 at its NW Oklahoma City location.
The company began construction on the 23,000 square foot store in a strip mall next to Penn Square Mall in March.
The store opens to the public Nov. 8 featuring outdoors gear and clothing, classes, day tours, bike shop services and personal outfitting.
The grand opening festivities, such as door prizes, free food and music, will begin at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17, according to its website.
Each day, the first 250 people ages 18 and older who visit the store will received a limited-edition Nalgene water bottle with an REI promotional card valued at $10, $50 or $100.
In the afternoons there will be an outdoor social in the parking lot with vendors, free prizes, food and music, and a chance to meet fellow REI members.
REI, or Recreational Equipment Inc., is a national outdoor member-owned co-operative with 18 million members, 13,000 employees, 157 stores in 39 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.
"A co-op is made up of members, in our case, millions of members, members who come together for a common cause, members who are actually owners and have a voice in what we do," said a company spokesperson in a video.
When the Oklahoma City store opens, Oklahoma will become the 39th state with an REI co-op store.
As of March, there were 46,500 REI members in Oklahoma, according to a former report by The Daily. Prior to the Oklahoma City store opening, the closest co-op for Oklahoma members to visit was Plano, Texas.
“With activities like paddling along the Oklahoma River, to hiking in the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge, Oklahoma City is an exciting location for the co-op,” said Kristen Engels, REI retail director for the southwest district, in the former report.
The new store is in the Belle Isle Station strip mall next to Penn Square Mall at 1731 Belle Isle Blvd. in NW Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.