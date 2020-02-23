Q&A with Norman rap group Possum Haus about students' goals, social influences

For the three OU students who form local rap group Possum Haus, collaborating and performing around Norman and Oklahoma City encourages hard work, creativity and innovation.
The three students are art senior Caleb Elliott, biology junior Damond Brewer and art senior Alex Leasau. The group was formed in 2017 by Elliott and Leasau, with Brewer joining in 2018. The group’s first album, "Postmortem Undoubtedly,” was released in 2019.
Possum Haus uses contemporary rap styles to discuss societal issues regarding topics like race and poverty, and its songs also address working toward success amid struggle. The group described its genre as conscious rap and its sound as eloquent and unapologetic.
The Daily spoke with Elliott and Brewer about their group, their history and their plans for the future.
What’s the story behind the name Possum Haus?
Elliott: The name is Possum Haus because I call my house a possum house because there were a lot of possums when I moved in.
Also, the idea of a possum is a dirty, greasy animal, kind of misunderstood, and the idea of it in an art collective is the way we want to present ourselves, like the scope and intent of what we want to do.
What’s your goal as a group? What’s your dynamic like, and where do you create?
Elliott: What we are trying to do is make Possum Haus one of the most pronounced, innovative record labels in the state of Oklahoma and hopefully the world eventually.
We have various ways of going about it. We're all in-house in terms of our production. As of lately, our process has been, "Let’s record right now and go over it later."
Other times it’s more structured (or) more freestyle. Some tracks take minutes, and others take months. There are different types of energies that go into creating songs. There are certain things we expect out of each other, but in terms of creating music, it’s a very collaborative environment.
Brewer: We record in various locations, predominantly the possum's (Elliott's) house.
Do you see yourselves pursuing music after college?
Elliott: For me, I am one-track minded when it comes to this. This is the only thing I want to do in my life.
Brewer: I’m pursuing my degree to secure my future and have a fall-back plan, and mostly to appease my mother, but I want to continue my dream.
Do you see your group expanding outside of Norman?
Elliott: There’s a point where we have to expand outward. There’s a good music scene in Oklahoma, but it’s not at the level of progression we want it to be at — there’s kind of a connotation with being an Oklahoma artist. Nonetheless, that's our truth. That's who we are.
Where do you get your inspiration from?
Elliott: I’m going to step outside of rap, I would say the artist Grimes — she really inspires me.
Another artist that inspires me — not necessarily musically — is a graffiti artist, Zexor. The thing that inspired me as a musician is what he puts into his art, just the amount of commitment that he had to be successful in his own way. I found that’s what I need to do with my art, just to focus.
Brewer: I look up to artists for their moral values, like J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, because of their conscious output and their rags-to-riches story, which is something I relate to.
Where do you usually perform?
Elliott: We’ve done about four shows, and our last big show was at Resonator. The last time we performed together was at an open mic at Hubbly Bubbly in Oklahoma City.
Possum Haus’ upcoming performances can be found on the group's Instagram.
Editor’s note: This interview was edited for clarity and brevity.
