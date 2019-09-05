You are the owner of this article.
Products to make your morning go faster

  • Updated
Makeup
via Pixabay

To the people walking around campus at 8 a.m. in full beat and alarmingly put-together outfits, I salute you. But I, for one, like to sleep in. 

Sometimes a late night study session makes waking up hard and taking care of your skin even harder. Here’s a few inexpensive products to speed up your morning routine while still maintaining a little me-time. 

SKINCARE

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This mask is dry skin’s best friend, and you can get a whole jar for $25. The directions advise biweekly use, but I use it almost every day. It’s a gel mask, so wearing it during the day won’t give you a greasy, oily look. Foundation is often a step I skip on a busy morning, and this mask gives me the confidence to go without. This is perfect for a Saturday night in or the morning after a crazy night out.

Heritage Store Rosewater + Glycerine Spray

This is a college student must-have. The trendy Mario Badescu rose water spray doesn’t hold a candle to this holy grail product. This spray only has two ingredients: rosewater and glycerine. No additives, no dyes, no fragrances. It’s also a better value by $4. It wakes up a tired complexion but doesn’t sit heavily on the skin. Face looking a little cakey? Spray some of this on and bring back a natural glow. Plus, it smells GREAT!

Moraccan Red Clay Powder

Since most college students don’t have the coin to go out and grab a jar of $65 GlamGlow mask, this powder is a perfect alternative. It comes as a loose powder, and when mixed with a bit of water in the palm of your hands, it transforms into a thin mud. If you have sensitive skin, this is not an everyday mask, but it’s an awesome detox when you need it. This is the best value of any product on the list — I’ve had my jar for a year and am barely halfway through it. 

MAKEUP

Colorpop No Filter Concealer

 As affordable concealers go, this is one is up there. Cheap, long-lasting and not too heavy, this is the perfect product for on-the-go coverage. Foundation is often too much work on a college morning, so this is the perfect alternative. 

Elf Clear Lip Lacquer 

Move over, Glossier. This two-dollar champion of clear gloss brings you right back to 2009, without all the glitter. Achieve that Insta-perfect natural look with this iconic and affordable gloss. No-mirror application is definitely possible and highly encouraged on your 10-minute walk to class. 

NYC Control Freak Eyebrow Gel

Dupe alert, yet again. If the famous Anastasia brow gel is out of your budget, this is the product for you. Doesn’t flake, holds all day and won’t disrupt whatever pomade or pencil you choose to wear under it.  

Benefit Cheek and Lip Stain

The key to a quick makeup routine is using products that have multiple uses. That’s where this product comes in. Both a cheek and a lip stain, this product will help you save time and help you achieve the ever-so-trendy monochromatic look. It comes in a few shades and lasts all day! But be warned: this will stain any applicator you use to apply it, so I recommend using your fingers or a disposable sponge. 

Morphe 9B Eyeshadow Palette  

This palette has everything you need from a warm, natural eyeshadow look to something a bit more dramatic for a night out on Campus Corner. Mostly matte, this palette has a few shimmers and a great price point. Even though this is a budget product, the formulation is built to last and will blend in like your favorite luxury palettes.

