Post Malone announces Oklahoma City tour date

Post Malone announced he will perform in Oklahoma City as part of Runaway Tour, his latest tour covering multiple cities across the U.S. and Canada.
Post Malone will perform on Nov. 4 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, according to a July 23 press release from Live Nation Concerts.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. July 26, according to the release. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. July 24 to 10 p.m. July 25 through Citi Entertainment.
According to the release, T-Mobile customers are eligible to receive stage-front pit tickets at every U.S. concert, and can secure reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.
Musical artists Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will perform alongside Post Malone as special guests on all of the Runaway Tour dates, according to the press release.
Post Malone is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist. In March, his single “Wow.” peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the release, becoming Post Malone’s sixth top 10 single. In 2018, Post Malone released his Grammy-nominated sophomore album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
