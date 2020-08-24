Popular Norman restaurant Ozzie's Diner closes after 30 years of business

Ozzie’s Diner recently announced its closure with a sign on its front door thanking customers for “support over the last 30 years.”
The diner, known for its all-you-can-eat style American food, closed due to COVID-19-related financial issues, according to a report from KOCO 5.
Ozzie’s Diner closed temporarily in October, 2019, due to renovations and reopened the following November.
Community members have expressed their disappointment with the long-time Norman staple closing on Twitter.
THIS. IS. HEART. BREAKING. Ozzie’s Diner was another Norman Staple. 😩 pic.twitter.com/oqvDeKR1K2— Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) August 17, 2020
I just found out Ozzie's diner in #Norman #OK closed and I am devastated. What a fantastic, hidden gem. All you can eat made to order country breakfast with 50s-70s decor and on the runway of the airport. That was my weekend brunch spot. 😥— Michael Michalopulos (@MMichalopulos) August 17, 2020
Ozzie's Diner in Norman has closed. 2020 has crossed a line and point of no return. This sucks.— Stephen Beam (@sbeam2011) August 17, 2020
Ozzie’s Diner was located at the University of Oklahoma's Max Westheimer Airport.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
