Popular Norman restaurant Ozzie's Diner closes after 30 years of business

A closing sign posted outside Ozzie's Diner Aug. 24.

Ozzie’s Diner recently announced its closure with a sign on its front door thanking customers for “support over the last 30 years.” 

The diner, known for its all-you-can-eat style American food, closed due to COVID-19-related financial issues, according to a report from KOCO 5. 

Ozzie’s Diner closed temporarily in October, 2019, due to renovations and reopened the following November. 

Community members have expressed their disappointment with the long-time Norman staple closing on Twitter.

Ozzie’s Diner was located at the University of Oklahoma's Max Westheimer Airport. 

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

