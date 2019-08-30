You are the owner of this article.
Pop-up shop sells posters in Oklahoma Memorial Union

posters

Students browse posters at a pop-up shop in the Oklahoma Memorial Union on Aug. 29.

 Sydney Schwitchtenberg/ The Daily

The Oklahoma Memorial Union is hosting a two-day poster sale for students ending Friday.

The pop-up shop is available in the first floor of the Union and features an assortment of vintage reprints, modern musicians and reprinted art.

Traveling company Poster Sale visits colleges across the nation, distributing thousands of posters from its South Carolina warehouse. Some students may find prints they will never see again, as a portion of Poster Sale sells original Instagram artwork, said Evan Allen, a Poster Sale employee. 

Artists can fill out an online application to have their artwork turned into posters, Allen said.

“We get more artists, and more people learn about their prints,” Allen said. 

Most of the Instagram art posters feature body positive messages, bright colors and artists' handles. 

The group expects around 7,000 students to pass by the shop by the end of the week, Allen said. 

“They probably won’t all end up here,” Allen said. “But that’s why we were placed (in the Union).” 

If you miss the pop-up shop or want to submit your own artwork for a chance to see it sold to universities across America, visit the shop's website.

