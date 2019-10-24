Ozzie's Diner to reopen Nov. 1

Ozzie's Diner plans to reopen to the public on Nov. 1, according to a report by the Norman Transcript.
The Norman diner closed for kitchen renovations Aug. 31 with the intent to reopen Oct. 1, which was later pushed to late October.
On Oct. 22 the Transcript reported the diner will reopen with its all-you-can-eat-breakfast at 6 a.m. Nov. 1.
The closure was due to electrical, plumbing and draining improvements and an installation of cabinets, according to the report.
The diner's regular business hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m on Sunday at 1700 Lexington Ave.
Editor's note: This story is an update from a previous story. To read the previous story, click here.
