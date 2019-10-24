You are the owner of this article.
Ozzie's Diner to reopen Nov. 1

Ozzie's Diner

Patrons eat in Ozzie's Diner Feb. 7, 2017. Ozzie's is located in the University of Oklahoma's Max Westheimer Airport.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Ozzie's Diner plans to reopen to the public on Nov. 1, according to a report by the Norman Transcript.

The Norman diner closed for kitchen renovations Aug. 31 with the intent to reopen Oct. 1, which was later pushed to late October. 

On Oct. 22 the Transcript reported the diner will reopen with its all-you-can-eat-breakfast at 6 a.m. Nov. 1. 

The closure was due to electrical, plumbing and draining improvements and an installation of cabinets, according to the report. 

The diner's regular business hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m on Sunday at 1700 Lexington Ave. 

Editor's note: This story is an update from a previous story. To read the previous story, click here.

