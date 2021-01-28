You are the owner of this article.
OU's Hacklahoma seeks to maintain 'collaborative atmosphere' despite virtual limitations

hacklahoma flyer
Via Hacklahoma's Instagram page

OU’s Hacklahoma — a 24-hour hackathon in which students come together to create new technology and compete — is returning this February for its fouth annual event.

Taking place Feb. 6–7, “Oklahoma’s largest hackathon invites students to share, collaborate and develop their technology within a relaxed and collaborative atmosphere,” according to the hackathon’s website

Unlike previous years, Hacklahoma will be held virtually over Discord, and organizers expect over 200 people to participate. Hacklahoma invites students of “all majors, backgrounds and skill levels to participate in the event,” according to the Hacklahoma website.

While the event is virtual, executive director Shelby Huffman said that the experience will be on par with years prior. Huffman said that while the projects this year don’t have a theme like other years, the overall theme for the event is retro.

“The people attending our event can expect a lot of the same things we have provided in the past, such as the technical workshops we provide, companies you can talk to and network with, various activities and competitions, as well as prizes and swag,” Huffman said.

Huffman says that part of Hacklahoma’s goal is to help students put themselves out there and see their work pay off. 

“Some hackathons have created a lot of big technology, like GroupMe. There’s a lot of skill progression, career progression that employers are looking for here,” Huffman said. “To stay relevant in our field you have to learn how to learn, and I think hackathons provide a lot of those opportunities.”

Registration for Hacklahoma is open here and closes January 29th at 11:59 p.m.

