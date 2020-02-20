OUr Mental Health to hold mental health panel for international students

OUr Mental Health will hold a panel discussing the mental health struggles of international students on campus.
Mark Wade, a psychology senior and OUr Mental Health’s internal relations chair, said the organization wanted to give a voice to students who are usually marginalized and educate others about the reality of mental health.
“Listening to international students and their stories and their struggles and their triumphs was what inspired the creation of the open panel,” Wade said.
There will be a panel where international students will discuss their difficulties with attending college with a focus on their mental health struggles. Wade said the panel aims to show how being a member of a minority community can affect the individual’s mental health on campus.
“The big goal of the ... panel is to help ease ignorance, we want to show that this is an issue that can’t be ignored anymore,” Wade said.
OUr Mental Health works to discuss and raise awareness about mental health to members of OU’s community according to its Twitter account.
In addition to the international panel, the organization will also host a similar panel where students of color can discuss their mental struggles with being a minority group on campus. The current time and place for this panel is to be determined.
Wade said he hopes international students will attend so they can see their voices are being heard, as well as non-international students who can learn to become better allies.
The international student panel will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 in Gaylord Hall, Room 2020.
