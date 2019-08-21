You are the owner of this article.
featured

OU University Theatre to show 4 performances in fall 2019

Contemporary Dance OK 2020

An OU School of Dance performer practicing for Contemporary Dance Oklahoma 2020.

 via Sandra Bent

OU University Theatre opens its 2019-2020 season this September with the opera “The Golden Cockerel.”

Tickets are now available for 8 p.m. shows on Sept. 19-21, and for a 3 p.m. show on Sept. 22. The performance will be suitable for all ages and presented in an English translation. 

"The Golden Cockerel" is a political satire by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and based on Alexander Pushkin’s poem “The Fairytale of the Golden Cockerel." The opera is about a war-fearing king and his efforts to protect his kingdom with a few fantastical twists along the way, according to a press release. 

University Theatre's season continues into October with Tony Award-winning musical, “Cabaret.” Set in pre-World War II Germany, the musical explores the lives of entertainers in a chaotic world. “Cabaret” will be showing in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre at 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12, and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13.

The two final performances of the semester include the play “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe and the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, just in time for the holiday season. 

There will be showings of “The Wolves” at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25, 26, 31 and Nov. 1 and 2, and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 in the Weitzenhoffer Theatre. “The Nutcracker” will be performed in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 24 and Dec. 5-7, and at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Dec. 7-8.

All advance student tickets are $10. For advance general tickets, drama/dance tickets are $25, opera tickets are $20 and musical tickets are $30. Ticket purchases can be made at a discounted price if done in advance by phone at 405-325-4101 or in person at Catlett Music Center in the Fine Arts Box Office. 

