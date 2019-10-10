OU University Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' tickets to go on sale Oct. 14

Tickets for OU University Theatre's production "The Nutcracker" will go on sale Oct. 14.
On Wednesday, the OU School of Dance announced tickets will go on sale at noon Oct. 14 for the Oklahoma Festival Ballet's first full-length American production of the classic ballet according to University Theatre:
"The Nutcracker" premieres at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre with additional performances Nov. 24 and Dec. 5-7, and at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 7-8.
The first performance of the classic ballet was in 1944 by the San Francisco Ballet. Oklahoma Festival Ballet puts on the production every four years, according to a press release.
Additionally, young dancers from Norman and OKC metro make-up the children's cast for this production.
"The Nutcracker" tells the tale of Clara and the gift of a nutcracker doll she receives on Christmas Eve. As she dreams that evening, the play's narrative tells the story of a Nutcracker Prince, a battle with the Mouse King and a voyage to the Land of Sweets and the Kingdom of the Sugarplum Fairy. The production is suitable for all ages.
"Elegant, expansive and brimming with faultless mastery of technique, this ballet is a must-see production," according to the release.
Tickets will be available for purchase online, by phone at 405-325-4101, or in person at the Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. The box office is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to curtain time at the venue.
Advance purchase tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, OU employees and members of the military, $10 for students with I.D., plus processing fees.
Tickets at the door cost $35 for adults and $15 for students plus fees.
For more information visit University Theatre's website.
