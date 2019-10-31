OU to hold Dia de Los Muertos celebration at Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art in partnership with Latino Student Life

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a Dia de Los Muertos event Nov. 2 in partnership with OU Latino Student Life.
The event is free and open to the public, and it will take place in the Menagerie exhibit within the museum. Guests can make their own sugar skull masks, ofrendas and papel picado decorations.
Amanda Boehm-Garcia, the museum’s outreach coordinator, invited Latino Student Life to partner with the museum after the announcement that OU’s annual Day of the Dead celebration wouldn't happen this year, said Kaylee Kain, director of communications, in an email.
“Latino Student Life has helped us put together educational information for visitors explaining the significance of the holiday,” Kain said. “They have also helped develop meaningful activities that follow holiday traditions.”
A folklórico dance troupe will also perform at the event, and there will be a raffle for items provided by Latino Student Life, Kain said.
The event will take place from 1–4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Menagerie installation at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
