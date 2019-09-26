You are the owner of this article.
OU Student Life to offer discounted Luke Bryan tickets for university students, employees

luke bryan

Country star Luke Bryan performing during his Sunrise Repeat Tour in August 2019.

 via Luke Bryan website

OU Student Life will sell discounted tickets for an upcoming Luke Bryan concert in Norman on Oct. 5.

Bryan, an award-winning country musician, performs in Norman at Adkins Farm Oct. 5 as part of his 11th annual Farm Tour, spanning local farms across the country.

]Tickets for the show cost $70 for the general public, but for the OU community, Student Life is offering discounted tickets, said Preston Court, Campus Activities Council assistant director, in an email.

OU students, faculty and staff can purchase discounted tickets for $25 per ticket including fees and taxes, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Student Life office in Oklahoma Memorial Union, Suite 370.

Tickets are for general admission and can only be purchased with exact cash or check and are non-refundable, according to the email. 

Parking is $20 per vehicle and will only be sold at the venue, but Student Life recommends arriving by Uber or Lyft. 

Attendees are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on and "take a night to relax and enjoy some great music with friends," Court said in the email.

Parking opens to the public at 2 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. at Adkins Farm, 1200 W. Interstate Dr. in Norman.

