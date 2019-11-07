OU student finds fame on TikTok through funny, relatable videos

To most, a day in the life of OU student Allisen Cameron may seem typical. The biology freshman gets out of bed, walks to class across the South Oval, works on homework in her room and then hangs out with friends in the evening.
One thing, however, sets Cameron apart: at the end of her day, a following of 128,500 people will have the ability to rewatch and like her entire routine through TikTok.
Since July 15, 2018, Cameron has posted videos on TikTok through the handle @theallisencam. Her content ranges from short and relatable comedy videos to longer, more personal videos, which provide a look into her daily life.
The Daily sat down with Cameron to talk about going viral on TikTok and how she continues to find inspiration for her content:
Q: When and why did you start making videos on TikTok?
A: Well, I noticed that on TikTok there were girls who would lip sync to videos, people that would edit videos and then there were comedians. I decided I want to be a part of that because that seemed really fun to me.
But one of the very first TikToks I made got around 100,000 likes, which was kind of cool. I kept getting a lot of recognition for it, so I thought, 'OK, yeah, let's just keep making these and see how it goes.'
Q: As you began making videos, what kind of content did you want to produce?
A: I started making a lot of memes, mainly because I liked Vine a lot, which was really short, spoken-out videos that got a lot of recognition.
But once I started making those kind of videos, I felt like I fit in really well. A lot of my TikToks are very dumb, but people seem to enjoy them.
Q: How do find inspiration for your content?
A: Most of the time, I'll just be listening to a song on the radio, and I will wait and see if anything pops in my head. If something does, I'll take note of what the song is, and I'll put the idea in my notebook.
Q: Was there a specific TikTok that made you go viral?
A: The biggest one that I've gotten recognition for was a video I posted a few weeks ago. My roommate looks a lot like a girl from this YouTube video back in 2011 who sang “I Will Always Love You.”
But a video I did earlier about my height was my first TikTok that went viral. After that one received more recognition, people started going to my page and looking at all of my other TikToks.
All my videos just started gaining likes (around May,) and since then, I have been getting followers more often. It has just become kind of a routine thing at this point.
Q: Have you ever been recognized on campus?
A: I have been walking on the South Oval and have had people just look at me and say, 'You have that roommate, don't you? The one who looks like that girl from YouTube?'
Even last week in my biology lab, this girl came up to me and said she found me on TikTok and thought I was really funny. At this point, I think about 17 or 18 people have recognized me.
Q: What would you say is the goal of the content you post?
A: I just like to make people laugh, it's one of my favorite things to do. I like having people come down and comment how my videos made their day. It's just so rewarding to make somebody happier and that I can make people smile.
Q: What is your favorite part of being on TikTok?
A: I love interacting with people. If you have a mutual following with somebody, you're allowed to talk with them, so because of TikTok, I've talked with people from all over the world.
I love that you can meet people who make similar content and make friends so easily, even though you might be halfway across the world.
