You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Schusterman Center for Judaic and Israel Studies to host annual Judaic Studies Film Festival

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Judaic Studies Film Festival

The 2021 Judaic Studies Film Festival will feature three films centered around the languages of Jewish culture, including the Feb. 10 showing of "Saved By Language." 

 via OU Judaic Studies Twitter

The Schusterman Center for Judaic and Israel Studies will hold its annual Judaic Studies Film Festival virtually, starting Feb. 10.

Schusterman Chair of Jewish History Alan Levenson said this year’s festival theme is “Speaking in Jewish Tongues” and will highlight films that demonstrate the many languages of Jewish culture. Levenson said the festival will show three short films that showcase the different languages essential to Jewish culture. 

“Every year we try to find a coherent topic so that people can watch movies and get a fun, mini-course on a particular subject,” Levenson said.

This year, the festival focuses on the way that the Spanish, German, Yiddish and Hebrew languages have shaped Jewish culture. Levenson said many people are unaware of the rich history of Jewish language and that some of the languages incorporate elements of each other to create new dialects.

Levenson said the festival will show the film “Saved by Language” on its first night, which illustrates the history of the Ladino language. Levenson said after Jewish people were forced out of Spain and moved into the Mediterranean region in 1492, they had to adapt their language to their new environment. 

“Most of Jewish culture, since the ancient world, has taken place in more than one language,” Levenson said.“ (When Jewish people were exiled from Spain) they kept their Spanish, but it became infused with local words and Hebrew words from the prayer book and the Bible.”

Levenson said the festival will spend its second night exploring the way Yiddish developed to use Hebrew and German vocabulary with the film “A Yiddish World Remembered.

“When the Jews traveled from Middle Europe to Eastern Europe ... they brought their German with them,” Levenson said. “These Jewish languages are often written in Hebrew characters, even if the language itself is really closer to German, in the case of Yiddish.”

On the third night, the festival will show “Israel's Mother Tongue Has a Father” to examine the revitalization of Hebrew in the 20th century.

The festival will take place over Zoom on Feb. 10, 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. Students interested in virtually attending the festival should contact the Schusterman Center at judaicstudies@ou.edu to be put on the email list and receive a Zoom link for the virtual screenings.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments