OU School of Visual Arts to host reception for faculty member's sculpture exhibit

The OU School of Visual Arts will present a sculpture exhibition reception on Aug. 27.
“Sentientia” is a sculpture exhibit created by Jamie Bates Slone, the School of Visual Arts’ newest faculty member. The reception for the exhibit will start at 4:30 p.m., and Slone will give a talk at 5 p.m.
The collection includes 10-12 pieces of large scale ceramic sculptures created over the past three years, according to a press release.
“My surface choices are based in psychological research on the connection between color and emotion,” Slone said. “My intent is for one to imagine the surface of the skin as a reflection of what is happening inside the body and mind.”
The exhibit began on Aug. 19 with Slone bringing her solo exhibition to the Lightwell Gallery in Room 202, 520 Parrington Oval, and it will run through Sept. 6.
