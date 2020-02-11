You are the owner of this article.
OU School of Visual Arts to host free reception, exhibit 'Aesthleticisms' series exploring sports in art

Aesthleticism

Sample from “Aesthleticisms” featuring two full hockey teams playing a game in an 18 feet by 12 feet rink. The exhibit opens Monday, Feb. 17 with an opening reception Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Lightwell Gallery in the OU School of Visual Arts.

 R. Eric McMaster via the OU School of Visual Arts

OU's School of Visual Arts' Lightwell Gallery will host a multi-media exhibit about sports and athletes starting Feb. 17.

“Aesthleticisms” by R. Eric McMaster features sculpture, photography, video and performance with “a focus on moments, situations or objects that affect athletes,” according to a press release. 

McMaster’s series is meant to challenge the audience’s understanding of the relation between arts and sports. The artist’s other works “involve fabricated objects, performers, actions and images that shift the viewer’s relationship to the familiar,” according to the release.

McMaster is an assistant professor at the University of Texas in Austin and his works have been exhibited across the U.S. and abroad, including at the Hiroshima City Museum of Contemporary Art, the Blanton Museum of Art, Vox Populi and Antenna Gallery in New Orleans, among others.  

Regan Schreier, the school’s public relations and event coordinator, said McMaster’s piece was chosen from a pool of applicants willing to be exhibited at the School of Visual Arts.

The opening reception will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Lightwell Gallery on the second floor of the OU School of Visual Arts building. The reception is free and open to the public.

More information on the “Aesthleticisms” display at OU is available on the school’s website

