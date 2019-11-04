OU School of Musical Theatre graduate cast in Broadway musical

An OU School of Musical Theatre graduate was cast in a Broadway musical, which premiered Nov. 3.
Ezra Menas, class of 2012, was cast as a member in the ensemble of "Jagged Little Pill," a musical inspired by Alanis Morissette's album of the same name that tells the story of a suburban family and the secrets that tear them apart, according to the show's website.
OU School of Musical Theatre posted on Facebook Nov. 1 congratulating Menas on their accomplishment. According to the post, Menas is one of eight OU School of Musical Theatre graduates to be cast on Broadway.
"We are thrilled for you and celebrate another Sooner Success on Stage!" the post stated.
"Jagged Little Pill" premiered on the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts in 2018 and moved to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre in New York City with its first show premiering on Nov. 3. The show's season will run through July 2020, according to the show's website.
Menas is one of thirteen ensemble cast members. The show is directed by Diane Paulus and features Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Celia Rose Gooding as Frankie Healy, Derek Klena as Nick Healy, Sean Allan Krill as Steve Healy, Lauren Patten as Jo, Elizabeth Stanley as Mary Jane Healy and four swing cast members, according to the show's website.
