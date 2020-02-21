OU School of Music, University Theatre partner to present Mozart opera 'Così fan tutte'

The OU School of Music and University Theatre will perform “Così fan tutte,” a comedic opera full of disguised identities, wagers and romance.
“Così fan tutte” was composed in the 18th century by Wolfgang Mozart and tells the story of a philosopher who convinces two soldiers that women cannot remain loyal, according to a press release. The two men disguise themselves and try to convince each other’s girlfriend to be unfaithful. When the women discover the trick they trick the men in turn.
OU’s production of the opera will be set before World War I in Italy and will be performed in Italian with English supertitles, according to the release.
The opera will have a preview at the Fred Jones Jr. Art Museum as part of the museum's Tuesday concert series.
Kaylee Kain, director of communication for the museum, said for the past few years the museum has partnered with the OU School of Music to host weekly concerts. Each week a different studio performs.
“I think it’s really good practice for the musicians because they’re students and they are getting real life experience performing in front of an audience,” Kain said. “Not everyone can say they’ve performed in an art museum.”
The preview of the opera will be at noon Feb. 25 in the Sandy Bell Gallery of the museum. The event is free and open to the public.
“Così fan tutte” will have performances at 8 p.m. March 5-7, and a performance at 3 p.m. on March 8 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center.
Advanced tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for OU employees, military and senior adults and $10 for students with an ID. They can be purchased through the OU theater website or the Fine Arts Box Office.
Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $15 for students plus a processing fee.
