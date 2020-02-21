You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU School of Music, University Theatre partner to present Mozart opera 'Così fan tutte'

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Così fan tutte

"Così fan tutte" will be performed at 8 p.m. March 5-7, and at 3 p.m. on March 8 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center. 

 

 via Sandra Bent, OU Fine Arts

The OU School of Music and University Theatre will perform “Così fan tutte,” a comedic opera full of disguised identities, wagers and romance.  

Così fan tutte” was composed in the 18th century by Wolfgang Mozart and tells the story of a philosopher who convinces two soldiers  that women cannot remain loyal, according to a press release. The two men disguise themselves and try to convince each other’s girlfriend to be unfaithful. When the women discover the trick they trick the men in turn. 

OU’s production of the opera will be set before World War I in Italy and will be performed in Italian with English supertitles, according to the release.  

The opera will have a preview at the Fred Jones Jr. Art Museum as part of the museum's Tuesday concert series. 

Kaylee Kain, director of communication for the museum, said for the past few years the museum has partnered with the OU School of Music to host weekly concerts. Each week a different studio performs. 

“I think it’s really good practice for the musicians because they’re students and they are getting real life experience performing in front of an audience,” Kain said. “Not everyone can say they’ve performed in an art museum.”  

The preview of the opera will be at noon Feb. 25 in the Sandy Bell Gallery of the museum. The event is free and open to the public. 

“Così fan tutte” will have performances at 8 p.m. March 5-7, and a performance at 3 p.m. on March 8 in the Reynolds Performing Arts Center. 

Advanced tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for OU employees, military and senior adults and $10 for students with an ID. They can be purchased through the OU theater website or the Fine Arts Box Office.

Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $15 for students plus a processing fee.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments