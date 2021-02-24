You are the owner of this article.
OU School of Music, Jazz Ensembles to live stream 'A Night of Dancing!' concert

The OU School of Music is hosting a jazz concert as part of the Sutton Concert Series entitled “A Night of Dancing!” Monday evening via live stream.

The concert will feature a variety of classic tunes played in classic styles, including sambas, cha-cha-chas, waltzes and swing tunes, said Jay Wilkinson, the conductor of the concert and the Coordinator of Jazz Studies at OU.

“We want our viewers at home to move the chairs and coffee table away, and dance till they drop,” Wilkinson said.

Students in the School of Music have been preparing for the performance for about a month, Wilkinson said. The concert features musicians of the OU’s two Jazz Ensembles, Jazz O and Jazz U, according to the School of Music’s website.

Wilkinson said jazz concerts differ from traditional orchestral concerts, primarily through the way in which listeners hear and interpret the music. Classical concerts allow listeners to hear the art of the composer through the conductor and the musicians, but jazz takes this concept a step further.

“To over simplify, jazz music is written, at its roots, to draw attention to the musicians so they can express their art,” Wilkinson said. “The listeners are not only hearing the art but in many ways are hearing it at its inception. This is primarily through the improvisation of the soloists and rhythm section.” 

“A Night of Dancing” is free and will be available at 8 p.m. March 1 on the School of Music website.

“Join us and dance the night away,” Wilkinson said.

