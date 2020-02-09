OU School of Fine Arts to award alumna at annual 'Arts! Arts! Arts! Gala' fundraiser

The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts' 29th annual "Arts! Arts! Arts! Gala" will return in March to present an OU graduate with the school’s second annual Arts Luminary Award.
The award goes to an OU alumna who has made significant accomplishments in the arts, according to a press release. Sheila Hoffman, a graduate of OU’s School of Visual Arts, will receive the Arts Luminary Award at the gala for her career accomplishments as a curator of fine art museums across the country, according to the release.
“(Hoffman is) intellectually curious, globally engaged and passionate about art and material culture,” said Pete Froslie, associate professor and interim director for the School of Visual Arts, in the release. “Hoffman exemplifies the type of alumni that we hope to produce in our school.”
Hoffman began her career in Oklahoma as a museum curator, earned her Master of Arts degree in art history from OU and traveled the world in pursuit of maintaining historical art worldwide, according to the release.
The gala will also showcase live performances by fine arts students and include food and drinks. Students from the School of Musical Theatre and the School of Dance will perform, and artworks by School of Visual Arts students will be displayed in the evening’s art exhibit, stated Mary Margaret Holt, dean of the College of Fine Arts, in an email.
Funds raised by the annual Arts! Arts! Arts! Gala go toward College of Fine Arts student scholarships and professional opportunities.
The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. March 1 in the Oklahoma Memorial Ballroom. Reservations must be made online by Feb. 17. Entry tickets start at $100.
