OU promotes lower course material costs for students through Alternative Textbook Grant

The average college student spends about $1,200 per year on textbooks and supplies, according to a national report — an amount that could pay for a student’s groceries for a semester. An OU libraries grant encourages professors to lighten this financial load.
The Alternative Textbook Grant from OU libraries awards up to $2,500 to professors who opt for free course materials, rewarding instructors for contributing to OU’s effort to make information less costly and more accessible to everyone.
As of 2019, the grant has been awarded 81 times across 10 colleges. Faculty from the college of arts and sciences have been awarded the grant more than any college — 49 times — but faculty from the colleges of engineering, journalism, education, fine arts and more have also won the grant.
Alternative textbooks are course materials outside of traditional textbooks that students don’t have to pay for, such as TED Talks, journal entries and articles from OU’s databases and elsewhere online, said Jen Waller, open educational resource coordinator for OU, in an email.
The grant is part of OU libraries’ larger initiative to increase accessibility to academic materials as the price of textbooks also increases, Waller said.
Since 1998, textbook prices have increased by over 160 percent along with college fees and tuition, according to the American Enterprise Institute.
Textbook prices are continuing to rise as a handful of publishers dominate the market, according to a 2014 study from Public Interest Research Group Inc., a citizen-funded independent research federation. These publishers create new editions of the same textbooks every few years at a higher price and sell single-use access codes to online learning materials as part of the cost, which prevents students from buying less-expensive used books.
The Alternative Textbook Grant has saved OU students $3.1 million in course material costs since its creation in 2014, according to the grant’s website.
The grant is meant to be “supplemental income” according to its website, and past awardees have used the funding for classroom technology, payment for graduate students and teaching assistants who assist or create learning materials, and travel costs for visiting colleagues to help create the resource.
Journalism professor Robert Kerr has been awarded the grant three times for his use of free course materials in his media law and media history classes.
“There is some value in working through a book. But I've come to believe that there are other ways,” Kerr said. “We're really trying to get people to consider and process information, and that exists in so many forms nowadays.”
Kerr uses a mixture of free online resources like articles from magazines and newspapers about current issues and a podcast that he records himself about the course material.
“(The podcasts) just have more specifics that you would need a textbook to really cover, so a lot of what would be in a textbook is covered in my podcasts. Then I supplement that with different online materials,” Kerr said.
Advertising senior Chelsea Adams is one of the students who has financially benefited from the alternative course materials in Kerr’s media law class.
“I feel that Dr. Kerr provides plenty of materials for students to read over and prepare for exams. He provides them just as well if not better than a class with a traditional textbook,” Adams said in an email. “The only aspect that is tricky is locating everything on Canvas, but that is so minor in the big scheme of things.”
The grant is also awarded to professors who create or utilize open educational resources, which are materials that are licensed to be shared freely and altered for any purpose, according to the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC) website.
Julie Ward, professor of Latin American culture and literature, was awarded the grant in 2016 for her creation of an open educational resource in her introduction to Hispanic literature and culture course.
“Antología abierta de literatura hispana,” or “Open Anthology of Hispanic Literature,” is a free, online compilation of public domain Hispanic literature pieces with introductions, guiding annotations and discussion questions written by students.
Prior to the use of this resource, the class required a textbook that cost students $400. Ward said of the fraction of texts used from the book, most weren’t satisfactory.
Students were hindered by the cost of the textbook, so they resorted to buying older, incomplete versions of the book or sharing with friends. Some couldn’t afford the book altogether and some weren’t able to buy the book until they had saved for it over time, which prevented them from staying on track with the material.
“It really frustrated me that not everyone was having the same opportunity to learn,” Ward said. “I thought this was a way to address that so that everyone has the same opportunity to access the materials.”
To add to the anthology, students in the Ward’s class are divided into groups to research one of the Hispanic texts available in the public domain.
By the end of the semester, the students have learned the material individually and contributed to the online resource for other students outside of OU to use.
“The fact that they have the option of publishing their work in the anthology where anyone with internet access could access it means that there's another level of pride that goes into the work they’re doing,” Ward said.
Three professors have been awarded the grant in 2020 for their open educational resources, which will be implemented in the coming 2020-2021 academic year, according to OU libraries’ website.
Congrats to the recipients of the 2020-21 Alternative Textbook Grant recipients! @DrJayCampbell, @MikeCrespin & Dr. Doo Hun Lim are joining 70+ OU faculty members who have received grants to implement #OER to their classes! 👏🎉👏🎉#OAWeek #OpenEd #OER 👏https://t.co/an2FRPdTs5 pic.twitter.com/t1yejnMT0e— OU Libraries (@OU_Libraries) March 5, 2020
Jay Campbell, health and exercise assistant professor, was awarded the grant for an open educational resource in his biomechanics class.
Michael Crespin, political science professor and director of the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center, was awarded the grant for replacing the textbook for Intro to American Federal Government with resources from the Carl Albert Center, an open license textbook and public government documents.
Both Crespin and Campell’s grants were matched by the College of Arts and Sciences, according to the website.
The third recipient was Doo Hun Lim, associate professor of educational leadership and policy studies. He’ll be replacing the textbook “Program Planning for Adult Learners” with open license resources.
“We’ve funded all kinds of projects, not just textbooks,” Waller said. “I am always so eager to see the creative ideas OU faculty come up with to help their students!”
Nancy Spears contributed to this report.
