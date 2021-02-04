OU professor of trombone awarded Oklahoma Music Educators Association President’s Award

An OU professor was honored with the 2020-2021 President’s Award by the Oklahoma Music Educators Association (OkMEA) for his outstanding contribution to music education.
Professor of trombone Irvin Wagner was named as a recipient of this award following a 51 year career at OU. Wagner was nominated by one of his former students and orchestra vice president for the OkMEA, Sarah Chan.
“I was really surprised and excited when I was notified that I was going to receive the award,” Wagner said. “The first thing that went through my mind was that I got nominated by a teacher who used to be a student at OU, and I thought that was phenomenal.”
To honor recipients for their music contributions to the state, the OkMEA held its annual winter ceremony virtually last week where Wagner was awarded the highest award.
“With that award we are just looking for any member of the Oklahoma community who has made a significant contribution to music education in the state,” said Chan. “So I was trying to think of who I thought that person should be, and Irving Wagner came to mind.”
According to a speech Chan presented at the OkMEA’s annual winter ceremony to honor Wagner, the trombone professor has performed in six continents, teaching and organizing national trombone chapters in many countries.
Chan’s speech also highlighted Wagner’s musical journey across the world and how it earned him the title of “the Most Listened to Trombonist in the World in the 80s, as he was heard by more than a quarter of the population of the earth.”
Brian Britt, associate dean of the College of Fine Arts, said it feels great to have one of his colleagues being recognized with such a prestigious honor.
“Wagner is really a singular figure in the history of the School of Music and the family of the College of Fine Arts, he's devoted his life to this place and it's really heartwarming to see him recognized in this manner,” Britt said.
In 2019, Wagner also received a lifetime achievement award from the International Trombone Association. Wagner said he has also played three times for the Pope in Rome and for four different U.S. presidents.
“A lot of people will say there is no money to be made playing music, but music is such a great art form. It touches the lives of people,” Wagner said. “In every important occasion in your life and anybody's life, there is the music associated with it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.