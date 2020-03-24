OU Libraries expand virtual services following COVID-19 closures

Despite closures due to the coronavirus, OU Libraries will continue to provide online resources and new forms of virtual accessibility.
Currently, all on-campus libraries, including the Bizzell Memorial Library, the Architecture Library and the Fine Arts Library, are closed to students and are only allowing essential staff inside, said Chelsea Julian, university libraries communication coordinator.
OU Libraries are following the recommendation of the American Library Association and providing a variety of virtual services. These services include delivering books on reserve through the mail or by online use, having the library's virtual chatbot — which answers basic research questions — available 24/7 and having all university librarians and subject experts consult remotely.
“This is an evolving situation,” Julian said. We're working to ensure the safety of everyone, balanced with providing the best possible access to services and resources.”
OU Libraries are planning to stay virtual for the remainder of the spring semester. Julian said they are taking it one day at a time and that they will work with the OU administration and monitor news about COVID-19 and continue to support the university.
To access to virtual services or contact a librarian, visit OU Libraries website.
