You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU Libraries expand virtual services following COVID-19 closures

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bizzell

Empty walkways in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library on the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Despite closures due to the coronavirus, OU Libraries will continue to provide online resources and new forms of virtual accessibility.

Currently, all on-campus libraries, including the Bizzell Memorial Library, the Architecture Library and the Fine Arts Library, are closed to students and are only allowing essential staff inside, said Chelsea Julian, university libraries communication coordinator. 

OU Libraries are following the recommendation of the American Library Association and providing a variety of virtual services. These services include delivering books on reserve through the mail or by online use, having the library's virtual chatbot — which answers basic research questions — available 24/7 and having all university librarians and subject experts consult remotely.

“This is an evolving situation,” Julian said. We're working to ensure the safety of everyone, balanced with providing the best possible access to services and resources.”

OU Libraries are planning to stay virtual for the remainder of the spring semester. Julian said they are taking it one day at a time and that they will work with the OU administration and monitor news about COVID-19 and continue to support the university.

To access to virtual services or contact a librarian, visit OU Libraries website.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments