OU introduces reusable totes to reduce environmental impact

  • Updated
Reusable Bag

Reusable bags are now available at Xcetera and Union Market. 

 via OU Housing and Food Services Instagram

OU Housing and Food Services is now selling reusable shopping bags as an alternative to plastic bags. 

The green bags were introduced at the beginning of the semester and are available at Xcetera and Union Market for one meal point each, according to the Housing and Food Services Instagram.

Amy Buchanan, director of marketing and communications for OU Housing and Food Services, said the bags are a sustainable option for students and a way for OU to reduce its negative impact on the environment.   

“If the reusable bags in our operations reduce the number of plastic bags used by any amount, we know that is a positive impact overall,” Buchanan wrote in an email.

Buchanan said this is one of the many environmentally friendly programs that Housing and Food Services is implementing. Lids and straws are only available upon request at Union Market and Cate Restaurants, and Xcetera is also selling reusable straws. 

“When we see opportunities where we can implement or contribute toward sustainable actions on campus, we act,” Buchanan stated in the email.

