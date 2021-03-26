OU Gender + Equality Center to host screening event, virtual interview with ‘Pose’ actress

The Gender + Equality Center will host a screening of “Pose” and a virtual interview with trangender actress Dominique Jackson March 31.
“Pose” is an FX television series set in the 1980s about ball culture — the underground LGBTQ+ subculture of Black and Lantinx drag performers. Jackson plays a main character in the show and will participate in a virtual interview after the episode screening, according to an email from the Gender + Equality Center.
Jackson is known for her work as a model, actress, author, advocate and activist and has been inducted into the House and Ballroom Hall of Fame, according to the email.
Jasmine Henry, the outreach coordinator for the Gender + Equality Center, said the event was planned to coincide with the Transgender Day of Visibility and Women’s History Month.
When planning the event, Henry said she chose to screen the first episode of “Pose” because it gives the audience an inside look at ball culture and heavily features Jackson’s character.
“The first episode highlights a good portion of an explanation of houses and pose and vogueing. It gives you a well-rounded explanation of ball culture,” Henry said. “(The episode also) highlights Dominique (Jackson) as one of the main characters.”
Henry said that Justin Norris, former Student Government Association president and Gender + Equality Center peer educator, will host the event as Blacc Cherry — his drag alter-ego.
The in-person portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 31 in the Thurman J. White Forum Building, 1704 Asp Ave., and include the screening of the episode, snacks and drinks and the virtual interview with Jackson. Attendees must wear a mask unless eating or drinking and social distance during the event, according to the email.
Jackson’s interview portion will take place at 7 p.m. on March 31 after the episode screening and can be attended virtually. Specific questions for Jackson can be submitted to the Gender + Equality Center by email at gec@ou.edu. Students interested in viewing the virtual interview with Jackson can register with this link.
Students that require accommodations can request assistance from Henry at jasmine.henry@ou.edu.
“We hope that (the interview) being virtual will help the people that are concerned with COVID, and not wanting to do an in person event, or if they're just not in the area at the time,” Henry said. “It's going to be a great opportunity for them to see that interview.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.