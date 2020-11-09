OU Gender, Equality Center holds product drive for women's resource center

OU’s Gender + Equality Center has organized a product drive for the Women’s Resource Center called “More Than Just A Period.”
The drive, which is taking place until Nov. 24, aims to collect donations such as menstrual products, clothing items, copy paper, toiletries and more, according to the drive’s flyer.
“The goal of the event is to serve as an opportunity to give back to the Norman community. And what we hope to do is to gather the items that are most needed for the Women's Resource Center here in Norman as a way for the Norman community to be a part of that process,” said GEC programming intern Mahak Merchant.
The Women’s Resource Center is an organization in Norman that helps victims of gender-based violence through services such as providing rape kits, therapy, education, providing products and more, Merchant said. The Rape Crisis Center is also housed in the WRC and provides much of the training for GEC.
Donation drop-off spots are located in the GEC, the student life offices and the College of Arts and Sciences, Merchant said. The GEC is also working on establishing a drop off-spot in the SGA offices. Campus organizations that are interested in setting up a donation box can contact Merchant.
Once products are collected, they will be taken to the Women’s Resource Center where victims of gender-based violence can have access to them, Merchant said.
Merchant said helping organizations such as the WRC deal with gender-based violence goes beyond just this donation drive.
“If you want to help out on a more community level, the Women's Resource Center actually takes volunteers to manage their hotline and also help out in their physical location,” Merchant said. “They also take monetary and physical donations, which is what we're trying to do. And there are other ways to get involved too. So if anybody wants to help with that, that's the best way to go about it.”
