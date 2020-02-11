OU faculty join Norman's 2nd Friday Art Walk with 'Getting to Know Us' exhibition

OU’s Fine Arts Library will host a collection of OU faculty’s artwork as part of February’s 2nd Friday Art Walk.
“Getting to Know Us: Art by OU Staff” will feature several pieces of art from Amanda Boehm-Garcia, outreach coordinator for Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art; Sharon Burchett, assistant to the director of the Russell Center; Sara Huber, acquisitions librarian; and Jessica Bellamy, program assistant for the school of dance.
“(The goal of the event is) to give some OU staff members who are also successful artists a chance to show their work,” said Matthew Stock, fine and applied arts librarian and organizer for the event, in an email.
Stock said the Fine Arts Library does about four events for the art walk every year and the types of events vary.
The exhibit will be open from 5–7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Fine Arts Library in Catlett Music Center and is free to attend.
“All of (our) 2nd Friday events hope to draw people who haven’t visited the Fine Arts Library before in for a visit,” Stock said.
