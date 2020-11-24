OU Ceramics, Red Clay Faction shift annual art fundraiser online amid COVID-19 pandemic

OU Ceramics and the Red Clay Faction are hosting an online ceramics sale through the end of the semester benefitting the OU School of Visual Arts.
The Red Clay Faction is an organization at OU created for engagement and recruitment purposes for the School of Visual Arts.
“The purpose of this organization is to promote interest in ceramic arts, art in general, and the School of Art & art history at OU,” said Jamie Bates Slone, a ceramics assistant professor at OU.
The Red Clay Faction also raises funds for and gives out scholarships to students, Slone said.
The art being sold in the online sale is the work of both students and faculty. There are typically in person fundraising events each semester, but due to the nature of the pandemic, the sale is online.
“We normally have an in-person event every October titled Pyromania on the Prairie. Unfortunately we had to cancel the in-person event due to the pandemic,” Slone said.
Students were welcome to sell any pieces they had made, Slone said, including mugs, cups, vases, bowls and more. Prices range anywhere between $15 and $200.
Thirty percent of earnings from the sale will go to the Red Clay Faction, and 70 percent will go to the artists. Sloane said proceeds from pieces made by faculty members go directly to the Red Clay Faction.
The sale will be held through the end of the semester. To shop, visit the OU Ceramics website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.