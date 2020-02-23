OU Board and Card Game Club strives to build lasting community, expand membership

Every Thursday night a group of OU students gather in Headington College to play board games and build community. The only sounds heard are the crunch of snacks being eaten, dice hitting the table and cards being shuffled, with conversations, laughter and friendly debate in the mix.
Room D127 in Headington has tables and chairs set up for members of the OU Board and Card Game Club to gather as they play games, including current favorites “Root” and “Betrayal at House on the Hill.”
For three hours, members play, debate, laugh, relax, argue and have fun as they take a board game break from life.
“(The club) is a place where you can come sit down and just play a game and forget about college for a bit,” said Brady Bell, journalism junior and president of the club.
Bell said the club was created four years ago by a group of seniors who wanted to have officer positions on their resumes, while also doing the thing they loved — playing board games.
Board games allow people to connect with each other, and the club brings board gamers together once a week for that interaction, Bell said. Bell’s favorite game right now is “Dune,” which he described as “deceptively simple.”
“If you’re watching a movie or TV show or reading a book, there’s never that level of interaction,” Bell said. “If you’re playing a video game, you’re not staring at the person you’re backstabbing and then twisting the knife. In board games, you have to look your friend and say, ‘I’m OK with what I did.’”
DC Bueller, one of the owners of Commonspace Game Cafe, formerly Loot & XP, said there are many types of board games: deck-building, roll and write, strategy, hit and roll, trivia, bluffing and party games. All of these bring a sense of togetherness to people, Bueller said.
“Being able to have that interaction is so special these days — the social, physical, face-to-face interaction,” Bueller said, “because with screens taking up so much time … it’s nice to be able to be in front of someone, roll some dice and have a good laugh.”
Board games have rules, Bell said, but the beauty in playing them is that gamers are able to break the rules and make new ones.
Finn Guttery, information studies senior and club vice president, said the atmosphere of the club keeps him coming back every week.
“(The club) is becoming a really nice community,” Guttery said, “and it is so much fun to be able to just drop everything Thursday nights and going and saying ‘Hi’ to everybody and play games.”
Members gather around the tables and play whatever games have been donated to the club or games brought in by members for the night. Rules are read, and the games begin. Snacks are welcome, and members will bring food such as cookies for everyone.
Guttery said one of the best things about the club is that it’s a smaller group, which Bell said makes it easier to play games and meet people without the intimidation of a large crowd. Sometimes after meetings, Guttery said the group will go to Waffle House, where they continue to talk about games over waffles.
Guttery, Bell and other members have worked hard to make their club feel homey. Diego Villanueva said that’s how the club makes him feel.
“It’s a very non-stressful place, but at the same time, it’s fully open,” said Villanueva, a film and media studies senior and member of the club.
The club is an inclusive space, and Bell said the club strives to be diverse and open — that its members from the LGBTQ community, minorities and other groups all have a safe place to play.
“We want everybody to know that games like this are for everyone,” Bell said.
From simple games like “Monopoly” or “Ticket to Ride” to complex games like “Twilight Imperium,” the club plans to play them all.
In 2016, there were about 12 members, and eight of them were seniors who graduated. Bell said everyone thought the club was going to die out.
The four remaining members became the officers the next year, including Bell, and through bringing in their friends, putting up fliers and sending out mass emails for the next few years, club attendance increased.
“We’ve actually not (only) managed to survive — we’ve actually managed to grow,” Bell said.
The club now has an average of 15 people every week, Bell said, and the group is planning a murder mystery game in the Oklahoma Memorial Union later this semester.
The goal for Guttery is to keep the same enjoyable atmosphere of the club as it grows.
“(The club) provides — especially as we grow — a nice, comfortable environment for anybody to come in there, and then as we get bigger, hopefully the other members will continue to foster that,” Guttery said. “So even if it does get bigger, it’s still a comfortable environment.”
Bell said he plans on running for president again next year, and part of his job will be ensuring that the club lives on. He hopes a younger member will run for an officer position.
“The best way to have something keep going is if people are invested,” Bell said, “and if we can do that with our silly little hobby, we can keep it going forever because there’s always going to be people who enjoy this.”
The problem is people taking their games after they graduate. Bell has donated a few games to the club, but he said he wants to keep some that he brings in, as does Guttery.
To help with this, Bell and Guttery said that a partnership is in the works with a board game based cafe that is scheduled to open next month.
Commonspace Game Cafe, which will open in mid-March, is “100 percent on board” with a partnership, Bueller said. The partnership would allow members of the club to meet at the cafe on Lindsey Street, and would provide access to many games.
“(We’d like to) get people to experience a wider spectrum of games,” Bueller said. “There’s still so many people that are nervous to take that first step into something new and outside their comfort zone. … Just showing them that the games may take a little bit more time to learn, but the fun and replay-ability they get from newer games that are coming out blow all the classics out of the water.”
After Commonspace opens, the club and the cafe will get the dice rolling on a partnership. Until then, from 6:30-9 p.m. every Thursday in Room D127 in Headington College is where the magic happens.
“There’s just so many different ways — so many levels, that I think anybody can come in, sit down and say, ‘Hi, teach me something,’ and we will find something for them,” Bell said.
