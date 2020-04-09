OU amid coronavirus: Write Club hosts virtual poetry slams to celebrate National Poetry Month

OU’s Write Club is continuing to celebrate National Poetry Month by hosting virtual poetry slams every Thursday in April.
The Write Club has left its familiar gathering place of Second Wind Coffeehouse for Zoom, allowing students the opportunity to share original poetry and work together to create it. Tomorrow’s slam poetry session will feature guest poet Amara Brady, an OU alumna and multiple-time OU Write Club Poetry Slam Champion.
With only a 40-minute window for Zoom, hosting this event does not come without its challenges, said Emily Tucker, a letters and international studies sophomore and the event’s host. Although the virtual setting is not ideal, Tucker hopes to reach as many people as possible.
“Of course, I would much rather host our events in person because there's a certain energy you feel in the room whenever you're listening to people's poetry,” Tucker said. “But having it virtually does allow people who may have been too far away to attend or who may not have known about it to share their works, which is really unique.”
As with most of their slams, there is no particular theme, Tucker said. She is hopeful, however, that the works shared will help people adjust to current circumstances.
“Of course, we are going to have to mourn and come to terms with this situation,” Tucker said. “Meeting in these spaces is just a great way to take a breath and work through this together.”
National Poetry Month, which normally serves as a reminder of the importance of poetry and the role poets have, has taken on new meaning amid these unprecedented circumstances, according to the Academy of American Poets. Tucker said this year’s celebration will allow people to come together and use poetry to relate in their shared experiences.
“In this time, when it feels like we are in a cave and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, I am reminded of the power of words and the hope found within them,” Tucker said. “Therefore, hearing everyone’s unique experiences is important, as it reminds us that we’re not alone.”
The next open mic will be held from 7:30–9:30 p.m. April 9. To attend or participate in the poetry slam, fill out this Google form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.