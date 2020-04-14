OU amid coronavirus: University Theatre redirects skills to make masks for police, patients

Students and faculty from OU University Theatre are utilizing their sewing skills to make masks for the OU Police Department and OU Medicine.
University Theatre began working with OUPD and OU Medicine after Provost Kyle Harper sent an email asking for people with sewing skills to make masks, said Lloyd Cracknell, an associate professor of costume design at the school of drama, who is overseeing this project. Cracknell is working with his costume design staff and a handful of OU student volunteers.
Cracknell said the masks are made of two layers of cotton with a gap on the sides with a fabric that allows for better filtration. They are designed to be reusable, so users can remove and replace the filter and wash the masks.
Some of the fabric is from the theater department's own collection and the remainder has been donated by community members, Cracknell said.
“We are trying to make (the masks) as high quality as we can but get them out as quick as we can,” Cracknell said.
Students and faculty are currently making 1,200 masks for OU Medical, Cracknell said.
“It was an opportunity for us to do whatever we could for the community,” Cracknell said. “We have the OUPD and OU Medical out there on the frontline, putting themselves at risk to make sure we are safe, and we felt it was the best way to give back to the community.”
Updates on the OU University Theatre can be found on its Twitter.
